STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't let down Amarinder Singh in Punjab: Congress MLAs to party high command amid political tussle

The statement added that since 'merely six months are left for the elections', and pulling the party into the different directions will only harm its prospects in the 2022 polls.

Published: 18th July 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Sidhu being welcomed by Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA from Jalalpur, Madan Lal during a meeting at Ghanaur near Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

Navjot Sidhu being welcomed by Punjab Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA from Jalalpur, Madan Lal during a meeting at Ghanaur near Patiala. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Amid the political tussle, ten Congress MLAs on Sunday urged the party high command 'not to let down' Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, "due to whose unrelenting efforts the party stands well-entrenched" in the state.

The MLAs in a letter said, "there was no doubt that the appointment of state PPCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command but at the same time washing dirty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months."

The letter was written by-- Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill; Qadian MLA Fateh Bajwa; Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP; Gill MLA Kuldip Singh Vaid; Shrihargobindpur MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi; Baba Bakala MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur; Bhoa MLA Joginderpal; Maur MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu; Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa; and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

ALSO READ | Navjot Singh Sidhu to become Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief?

In a statement, the MLAs said that it was due to Amarinder Singh that the party regained power in Punjab "in the aftermath of the 1984 attack on Darbar Sahib and the subsequent genocide of the Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere in the country."

"Captain Amarinder Singh commanded immense respect across different sections of the society in the state, particularly the farmers for whom he even endangered his chair as CM while passing the 2004 Termination of Waters Agreement Act," they said.

The statement added that since 'merely six months are left for the elections', and pulling the party into the different directions will only harm its prospects in the 2022 polls.

MLAs also demanded that Navjot Singh Sidhu who had made numerous tweets against Capt Amarinder Singh and the government should tender a public apology "so that the party and government can function in tandem."

Calling Sidhu a 'celebrity', MLAs said there is "no doubt an asset to the party but condemning and criticising his own party and government in the in public view has only created a rift in the cadres and weakened it."

The MLAs said they hoped the party high command would take cognizance of their suggestions and will definitely keep in mind the status, contribution and background of the Punjab CM in mind while making vital decisions for the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress infighting Punjab political crisis Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp