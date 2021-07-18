Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind urges Muslims to offer prayers following Covid norms

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday urged the people of the community to perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers on July 21 in mosques or at home following all Covid-related guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said it is better to offer sacrifice after the sermon and prayers quickly and the waste should be buried in such a way that it does not cause malodour.

In a statement, he said coronavirus is not over yet and in view of fears of the third wave of the pandemic, Muslims should perform Eid-ul-Adha prayers in mosques or at home following all guidelines of the health ministry.

He also cautioned Muslims against sacrificing any animal forbidden by law.

Eid ul-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Wednesday.