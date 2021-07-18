India records 41,157 new COVID-19 cases, 518 deaths

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 3,11,06,065, while the death toll climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have declined to 4,22,660 and comprise 1.36 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.31 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said that 19,36,709 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,39,58,663.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30269796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.08 per cent, according to the health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 518 new fatalities included 124 deaths from Maharashtra and 114 from Kerala, the ministry said.

In total, 413609 deaths have been reported in the country, including 126851 from Maharashtra, 36121 from Karnataka, 33695 from Tamil Nadu, 25027 from Delhi, 22715 from Uttar Pradesh, 17988 from West Bengal and 16224 from Punjab.

The ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.