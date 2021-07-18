Mild tremor at Kutch in Gujarat, no casualty

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A tremor of 3.9 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, they said.

The tremor of 3.9 magnitude was recorded at 12.43 pm at a depth of 14.2 km, with its epicentre located 19 km north-northeast (NNE) of Bhachau in Kutch district, an official from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

The seismic activity was recorded a day after the same region witnessed a tremor of 1.6 magnitude at 12.02 pm on Saturday, at 21 km NNE of Bhachau, the official said.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone", as per the state disaster management authority.

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.