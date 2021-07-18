STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Small businesses to launch over 2,400 products for Prime Day'21: Amazon India

Over 75,000 'Local Shops on Amazon' sellers from more than 450 cities will make their Prime Day debut in India, it added.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon India on Sunday said over 100 small and medium Businesses (SMBs) including startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching more than 2,400 new products across various categories for Prime Day.

Amazon will host its flagship sale event, Prime Day in India on July 26-27.

"Over 100 SMBs including startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching more than 2,400 new products across categories like home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationery, lawn and garden, grocery, and electronics," a statement said.

Over 75,000 'Local Shops on Amazon' sellers from more than 450 cities will make their Prime Day debut in India, it added.

"In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including more than 75,000 local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut," Amazon India Director (MSME and Selling Partner Experience) Pranav Bhasin said.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of start-ups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth, he added.

"Each Prime Day, we see sellers launching new products for customers. With high customer interest in the event, we look forward to their success, helping bolster their business as they gradually emerge from the pandemic disruption," he said.

Amazon India had recently announced expansion of its fulfilment network in the country with the launch of 11 new warehouses and expansion of nine existing facilities to ramp up storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Prime Day sale.

These fulfilment centres (FCs) are located across states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Small businesses Amazon India Prime day specials
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp