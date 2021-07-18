STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand government increases stipend of MBBS interns to Rs 17000 per month

The HC had taken notice of the issue of medical interns in the state being paid the lowest monthly stipend in the country.

doctor

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has approved the increment of monthly stipend of 330 MBBS medical interns in the state from Rs 7500 per month to Rs 17000 per month. 

After the decision, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Our medical and paramedical staff have worked hard to save lives in these pandemic times. We can't thank them for their service as their contribution is invaluable."

On July 8, 2021 the HC also took notice of the issue of medical interns in the state being paid the lowest monthly stipend in the country. The court directed the state government to consider the possibility of increasing the stipend being paid to intern doctors. 

"According to state health secretary Amit Negi, one one hand, it is difficult to attract doctors to the State, and yet, on the other hand, the stipend being paid to the intern doctors is too low as compared to other States. Therefore, the state government should consider the possibility of increasing the stipend of intern doctors," the court observed in the order dated July 8. 

Dr Astha Gupta, an intern in Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Govt. Institute of Medical Science & Research, Srinagar said, "I thank the honourable Chief Minister Sir for this. I am also thankful to everyone who supported our intern groups throughout the state. This is a huge token of respect and encouragement for us."

Before this, the stipend was revised was in 2011 when it was increased from Rs 2500 to Rs 7500. The medical students who complete their MBBS course have to do 12 months mandatory internship according to the norms of Medical Council of India.

Earlier, their monthly stipend was lowest in the country. The interns have been demanding this for months now and were on indefinite strike. 

As of today, there are 330 interns are working in three government medical colleges of the state- 194 in Doon Medical College, 97 in Srinagar and 99 in Dr Susheela Tiwari Government Medical College and Hospital, Haldwani. 

The medical interns used to get paid only Rs 7500 per month which means just Rs 250 per day as stipend which is lowest in India. They have also not been paid since last one-and-a-half month.

In Uttar Pradesh, medical interns get Rs 12500/month while in Tamil Nadu and Telangana it is Rs 20000. Haryana and Himachal pay Rs 17000 to medical interns, while in AIIMS-Delhi, the stipend is fixed at 28000 per month.

Many had raised objections of paltry sum calling the stipend of Rs 250 per day too less and meagre. A candle march was also organized by the interns in all across the state in June this year as a sign of protest. 

