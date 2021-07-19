STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIUDF MLA's controversial remark on Assam budget triggers row

Ordering that the word be removed from records, Deputy Speaker Momin asked Islam to use restrain while making speeches.

Published: 19th July 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Assam MLA Aminul Islam

Assam MLA Aminul Islam (Photo | Express)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes over a comment on the state budget by Opposition AIUDF member Aminul Islam, which was later expunged from the records.

Islam's controversial remark was made on an agricultural project in Darrang district, which was mentioned in the budget tabled in the assembly last week.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had said in the budget speech that under the project, the government has removed encroachers from 77,420 bighas of land in Garukhuti area and indigenous youths living in that area will start agricultural work and rear animals there.

An amount of Rs 9.60 crore has been proposed in the budget for this scheme.

After the AIUDF MLA made the comment during his speech, Neog and several other BJP members stood up and objected to it.

The finance minister urged Deputy Speaker Numal Momin who was on the chair to expunge from records a particular word Islam used in his comment.

Ordering that the word be removed from records, Momin asked Islam to use restrain while making speeches.

"You are a good orator. Try to avoid contentious issues," the Deputy Speaker said, addressing Islam.

As the discussion proceeded, Islam claimed that the use of words in the budget speech led to some apprehension and he had aired that.

"It has been said in the budget speech that eviction will be done and indigenous people will be settled there.

Does it mean that those who were living there were foreigners?" he asked.

Ruling BJP MLA Padma Hazarika, who is heading a committee to lead the agricultural initiatives in Garukheti, urged Islam not to derail the main issue as the project was meant for the greater welfare of the society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aminul Islam Assam budget
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp