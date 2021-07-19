Assam bans mass gathering on Bakrid, asks Muslims to celebrate at home

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday asked the Muslims in the state to celebrate Eid-uz-Zuha at home.

“Regarding celebration of Eid, all persons are to celebrate at home,” the state’s revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) read.

It said a maximum of five people, including the religious head, would be allowed at a mosque for Eid Namaz. Eid-uz-Zuha or Bakrid will be celebrated on July 21.

The government banned all meetings and gatherings. It said curfew “round the clock” would remain in force in five of the 34 districts such as Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath.

“The situation of Covid-19 in the state has been comprehensively reviewed and it was observed that though a few districts have shown improvement in the positivity rate, the number of active cases and positivity rate is still high in some districts,” the SOP stated.

ALSO READ | Northeast militants using innocent boys after pushing them into drugs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

It further read: “There will be total containment in the five districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and in the districts showing moderate positivity rate including Goalpara and Morigaon districts. The curfew will be from 1 pm to 5 am.”

All workplaces, commercial establishments, shops, dealing in groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder and restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms, etc., of cold storages and warehouses, will be closed till further order in districts showing high positivity rate.

They will be open up to 12 noon in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate. There will be a total ban on the movement of public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

The government employees, who have taken at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, will have to attend office except in containment zones. The state on Sunday had recorded 1,329 new Covid cases, including 15 deaths.