Central universities' entrance tests from 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The higher education regulator on Sunday announced that the admission process in Central universities this year will continue as per past practices, while the common entrance test will be held from the 2022-23 session.

There are 41 Central universities in India and the University Grants Commission plans to streamline admissions in these institutions through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in Central Universities during Academic Session 2021-22, may continue as per past practice. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from Acad Session 2022-23,” the UGC said on Twitter on Sunday.