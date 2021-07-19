Covid: One-hour extension in bar, hotel timings in Haryana

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state by another week, till July 26, while allowing restaurants, bars and clubs to open for one more hour, up to 11 pm.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Sunday, “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 19 (5 am onwards) to July 26 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.” Restaurants and bars including in hotels and malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm now as against from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 percent capacity, according to the order issued under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Home delivery from hotels is permitted up to 11 pm. Club houses, restaurants and bars of the golf courses are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm, the order said. Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 percent capacity. Norms related to social distancing, sanitisation and other Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms will have to be strictly followed, the order read.