STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delta variant 40-60% more transmissible than Alpha: Top official

The variant is also around 40-60 percent more transmissible than its predecessor, Alpha variant, and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the US and Singapore.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A top government official has now said that the Delta variant of coronavirus is 40-60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant.

NK Arora, co-chair of INSACOG, a government initiative for Covid genomic surveillance in India, however, added that it has not yet been conclusively established whether this variant, which first emerged in Maharashtra and has now reached over 80 countries, can cause more severe disease.

B.1.617.2, a variant of SARSCoV2 was first identified in October 2020 in India and was primarily responsible for the second wave in the country. It now accounts for over 80%t of new Covid cases.

ALSO READ: Delta variant largely responsible for infections during second Covid wave: ICMR study

This variant has mutations in its spike protein, which helps it bind to the ACE2 receptors present on the surface of the cells more firmly, making it more transmissible and capable of evading the body’s immunity.

“It is around 40-60% more transmissible than its predecessor (Alpha variant) and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the USA, Singapore, and so on,” said Arora in a statement on Monday. 

There have been studies that show on invading a human cell, this variant replicates faster which leads to a strong inflammatory response in organs like the lungs.

ALSO READ: Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus

“However, it is difficult to say that disease due to the Delta variant is more severe. The age profile and the deaths during the second wave in India were quite similar to that seen during the first wave,” Arora said.

On Delta Plus variant -- AY.1 and AY.2 -- whose 55-60 cases across 11 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have been detected so far, Arora said that the variant is still being studied for its transmissibility, virulence, and vaccine escape characteristics.

ALSO READ: Delta 8 times less sensitive to vaccine antibodies

On the continued rise in cases in some states in India, including northeastern states and Kerala, the official said that most of these cases could be due to the Delta variant.

On future Covid waves in the country, Arora said that the cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes.

“Any future waves will be controlled and delayed if more and more people get vaccinated and most importantly, people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour effectively, especially till a substantial part of our population gets vaccinated,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta varient COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp