Eight dead as car falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Eight persons were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon near Dhadgaon in the district, around 450 km from Mumbai, they said.

The car was on its way to Sindhimal village from Toranmal, a hill station in the district, when the driver lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and fell into the gorge, police said, adding that a few occupants managed to jump out of the vehicle in the nick of time.

Police control room sources said that some persons were injured in the incident and they were undergoing treatment at Toranmal hospital.

Personnel of Mhasawad police station are investigating and further details are awaited.