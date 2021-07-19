STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Keep our interests in mind while making policy': Migrant workers to Centre, Chhattisgarh govt, industries

Among other recommendations, it requested that everyone get employment from 150 to 200 days under MNREGA so that the need to migrate is reduced.

Published: 19th July 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Open-ended discussions going on among the members the migrant workers who acted as a jury

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Last year’s nationwide lockdown in response to Covid-19 brought much hardship to migrant workers, many of whom struggled without food or pay. 

To address their issues and to prepare Chhattisgarh to meet similar challenges in the future, a first-of-its-kind initiative was held in Raipur where migrant workers, acting as a jury, recommended measures to the government to improve their lives. It called on the government to consider them in their plan of action.

Among other recommendations, it requested that everyone get employment from 150 to 200 days under MNREGA so that the need to migrate is reduced. It also suggested that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for landless migrant laborers be implemented. Other suggestions include life insurance for all migrant workers and a helpline number catering to them. The jury intended to become an empowering tool for the affected segments of the population to influence the policy-making process for their welfare, sources said.

Seventeen jury members were selected with due diligence and transparent process from around 2.5 lakh migrant workers (gathered from government database) to pronounce the judgment on various issues and concerns faced by migrant labourers.

Open-ended discussions and group meetings among members of the jury, with the support of ‘Friends of the Jury,’ helped them break down complex issues around their employment conditions, livelihood, portability of schemes, various entitlements and their electoral participation.

Discussions were held on a range of issues. The jury heard arguments from representatives of the government, society and industries. The organisers highlighted that the elites make policies without proper consultations with the people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh COVID 19 Migrant Workers
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp