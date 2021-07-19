STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Malegaon blast: Purohit tells HC he is Army's 'unsung hero', seeks speedy hearing on sanction issue

Through a bunch of pleas filed in the HC, Purohit has sought that all charges against him in the case be dropped.

Published: 19th July 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, told the Bombay High Court Monday that he was "an unsung" hero of the Indian Army, who had suffered much during nearly nine years he spent in prison as an undertrial before being released on bail.

Senior advocate Shrikant Shivade, who appeared for Purohit, urged a bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar to direct the special NIA court in the city to decide his grievance on the issue of prior sanction for prosecution at the earliest.

Through a bunch of pleas filed in the HC, Purohit has sought that all charges against him in the case be dropped.

He has also maintained that the alleged acts of conspiracy committed by him were in discharge of his duties as an officer of the Army, and therefore, the probe agency NIA should have obtained prior sanction of the central government to prosecute him.

There exist previous orders of the HC and the Supreme Court saying that Purohit's grievance on the issue of sanction will be considered by the NIA court at the time of trial.

However, on Monday, Shivade told the HC that since trial in the case had already begun, the NIA court must be directed to decide the issue of sanction now instead of waiting till the conclusion of the trial.

He said there were 500-odd witnesses in the case and only 181 of them had been examined before the NIA court so far.

The trial, therefore, will take a long while to conclude, Shivade told the HC. "I have spent nine years in jail and have suffered a lot. Though I have been reinstated in service, this is an exception since, I have a good record," Shivade said on behalf of Purohit.

"I am an unsung hero of the Indian Army. Let the trial court decide on the issue of sanction now," he said.

NIA counsel Sandesh Patil, however, opposed Shivade's submissions. He said charges in the case had been framed and trial had already begun. "Evidence is being led. Let him (Purohit) wait for his turn," Patil told the HC.

Purohit has maintained that while he has been charged by the NIA under anti-terrorism laws, by meeting with other accused persons and participating in conspiracy meetings related to the case, he had merely been collecting information and passing it on to the Army. Purohit was arrested in the case in 2009 and granted bail by the SC in 2017.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town of Nashik district on September 29, 2008.

As per the NIA, the motorbike belonged to Purohit's co-accused and BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who has denied the charge in the past. The HC will continue hearing the arguments in the case later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prasad Shrikant Purohit Malegaon bomb blast
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp