Parliament's Monsoon Session commences on rocky note as LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn ruckus

As soon as PM Modi stood up to introduce new ministers, opposition members started shouting slogans and disrupted the proceedings.

Published: 19th July 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing the newly inducted Union ministers.

As the disruptions continued despite repeated Speaker Om Birla's repeated pleas to maintain decorum, the House was adjourned after nearly 40 minutes till 2 pm.

Four newly elected members --- Maddila Gurumoorthy (YSR Congress), Mangal Suresh Angadi (BJP), M P Abdussamad Samadani (IUML), Vijayakumar (Congress) --- took oath as the House convened after a gap of nearly four months.

Following this, the prime minister stood up to introduce the newly inducted ministers who took oath on July 7 following a major rejig in the council of ministers.

As soon as Modi stood up, opposition members started shouting slogans and disrupted the proceedings.

Rajya Sabha adjourned for one hour

Rajya Sabha proceedings on the opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of the two sitting MPs as well as 10 former members, including Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar and legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

He read out obituary references for each of the 13 before adjourning the proceedings for an hour "as a mark of respect to the memory of Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, sitting members of the house".

Renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra died on May 9 at the age of 78 years.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Mohapatra, who was a nominated member of the Upper House since July 2018, was referred as genius in the world of sculptor, Naidu said.

"In the passing away of Mohapatra, the country has lost a legendary craftsman and a sculptor par excellence," he said.

Congress leader Satav passed away on May 16 at the age of 46 years.

He was elected to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in April last year.

"It is indeed saddening to lose a young colleague in such a short span of time," Naidu said.

"In the passing away of Rajiv Satav, the country has lost a promising leader and an able parliamentarian."

Naidu also mentioned the passing away of legendary Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar on July 7 at the age of 98 years.

The 'tragedy king' of Hindi cinema made debut in 1944 and had a career spanning over 5 decades, he said.

"A doyen of the Indian film industry and an inspiration to generations to film artistes, Dilip Kumar herald a new era in the film industry at a time when it was putting behind shackles of colonial rule.

" Winner of record eight Filmfare awards, Dilip Kumar represented Maharashtra in the Upper House from April 2002 to April 2006.

"In passing away of Shri Yusuf Sarwar Khan alias Dilip Kumar marks the era in the Indian film industry and the country has lost a legendary film artist and an able parliamentarian," he said.

Naidu said legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on June 18 at the age of 91 years.

Known as 'Flying Sikh', Singh won gold medals in the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

"He had been a guiding light for the aspiring athletes and left no chance to motivate and guide them," he said.

"In passing away of Shri Milkha Singh ji, the country has lost a legendary athlete and a great motivator."

The House also mourned the passing away of its former members N M Kamble, Bhagwati Singh, Balihari Babu Ajit Singh, Matang Sinh, Jitendrabhai Labhshanker Bhatt, Ramendra Kumar Yadav 'Ravi', Jagannath Prasad Pahadia (ex-Member) and Shanti Pahadia.

Members stood in silence in their places as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Soon after, Naidu adjourned the proceedings for an hour.

