Plea in Supreme Court on Kolkata fake vaccine drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order dismissing an appeal seeking CBI probe in the case of fake Covid vaccination camps in Kolkata.

The accused, Debanjan Deb had allegedly been operating vaccination camps masquerading as an IAS officer associated with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The petitioner said the high court failed to appreciate that an impartial investigation was not possible since the case involves the alleged participation of senior and influential leaders of Trinamool Congress, including the Department of Health and Family Welfare headed by CM Mamata Banerjee.

“The high court failed to appreciate that the case is an example of deep rooted conspiracy,” said the plea.