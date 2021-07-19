Rajasthan road transport corporation chief manager arrested for taking bribe

By PTI

JAIPURE: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday arrested the chief manager of the State Road Transport Corporation here for demanding bribe from staff conductors to allot them duty as per their convenience, officials said.

Shiv Kumar Sharma used to take a monthly amount of Rs 2,000 from conductors, they said.

Some of the aggrieved conductors filed a complaint against him which was verified and the accused was held taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainants, they said.

He has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) B L Soni said.