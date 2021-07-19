RJD leaders protest against inflation, unemployment by riding on bullock-carts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of leaders and supporters of Bihar’s principal opposition RJD hit the streets on Sunday to stage a demonstration against the rising inflation following a call of slogan by RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

The RJD supporter symbolically protested against inflation by riding on traditional bullock carts, carrying empty gas cylinders and diesel, petrol-carrying pots while shouting slogans amid the rainfall.

Mahua MLA of RJD Dr Mukesh Raushan protesting

RJD’s 2-day state-wide protest will end on Monday with a resolve to fight against inflation by uprooting the NDA from the governance.

The protest by RJF got momentum when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made a clarion call taking to his twitter handle and saying: “I am giving a recipe to reduce inflation. Remove the NDA, Reduce the Inflation”.

महंगाई कम करने का नुस्खा दे रहा हूँ।



NDA हटाओ, महंगाई घटाओ — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 17, 2021

The 2-day protest was further backed up when Lalu wrote in his tweet on July 17: 'There will be a protest of RJD on 18-19 July against inflation. Corruption, inflation, unemployment, poverty is increasing and the government is fighting with the common people. Oppose this cruel government vehemently. There has been a lot of inflation, leave the chair shameless government”.

महंगाई के ख़िलाफ 18-19 जुलाई को राजद का विरोध प्रदर्शन होगा। भ्रष्टाचार, महंगाई, बेरोजगारी ग़रीबी बढ़ रही है और सरकार आम जनता से लड़ रही है। इस ज़ालिम सरकार का मुखरता से विरोध करो।



बहुत हुई महंगाई की मार

कुर्सी छोड़ो निर्लज्ज सरकार — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 17, 2021

On Saturday, the RJD’s ally in the Mahagatvandhan-the Congress Party had protested against the inflation and hike in fuel prices by organizing a cycle rally across the state capital.