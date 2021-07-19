STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD leaders protest against inflation, unemployment by riding on bullock-carts

RJD’s 2-day state-wide protest will end on Monday with a resolve to fight against inflation by uprooting the NDA from the governance. 

Published: 19th July 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 10:46 AM

The RJD supporter symbolically protested against inflation by riding on traditional bullock carts

The RJD supporter symbolically protested against inflation by riding on traditional bullock carts (Photo | RJD Twitter)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of leaders and supporters of Bihar’s principal opposition RJD hit the streets on Sunday to stage a demonstration against the rising inflation following a call of slogan by RJD chief Lalu Prasad. 

The RJD supporter symbolically protested against inflation by riding on traditional bullock carts, carrying empty gas cylinders and diesel, petrol-carrying pots while shouting slogans amid the rainfall. 

Mahua MLA of RJD Dr Mukesh Raushan protesting

The protest by RJF got momentum when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made a clarion call taking to his twitter handle and saying: “I am giving a recipe to reduce inflation. Remove the NDA, Reduce the Inflation”. 

The 2-day protest was further backed up when Lalu wrote in his tweet on July 17: 'There will be a protest of RJD on 18-19 July against inflation. Corruption, inflation, unemployment, poverty is increasing and the government is fighting with the common people. Oppose this cruel government vehemently. There has been a lot of inflation, leave the chair shameless government”.

On Saturday, the RJD’s ally in the Mahagatvandhan-the Congress Party had protested against the inflation and hike in fuel prices by organizing a cycle rally across the state capital.

