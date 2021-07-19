STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

VHP demands central laws to free temples & mutts from government control, curb religious conversions

The saffron outfit passed two separate resolutions in this connection as a two-day meeting of its board of trustees and governing council concluded in Faridabad.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday appealed to the Union government to bring in a law to free temples and religious institutions of Hindus from government control in states, and also pressed for the enactment of a "strong" central law to stop illegal religious conversion in the country.

The saffron outfit passed two separate resolutions in this connection as a two-day meeting of its board of trustees and governing council concluded in Faridabad.

In view of a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic hitting the country, the meeting also resolved to roll out a nationwide mass awareness campaign and organise Covid management training programs for volunteers.

"The two-day meeting concluded today with resolutions for protection against corona pandemic, prevention of illegal religious conversions and freedom of Mutt-Mandirs from government control," the VHP said in a statement.

Addressing the media, the working president of the outfit Alok Kumar said several temples and religious institutions of Hindus are under the control of the government in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

"The government can take care of law and order as well as security, but the management of the temples should be left in the hands of the Hindu society.

Why should the government decide who would be the pujari of a temple, how should a puja be organised in the temple," he questioned Hence, a resolution was passed at the meeting for freeing Hindu temples and religious institutions from government control, he said.

"The VHP appeals to the central government to make a central law to handover Hindu temples and religious institutions to the Hindu society so that saints and devotees could refurbish and do up their religious and administrative systems and their traditions oriented towards ensuring the spirituo-socio-cultural dynamism of Mrityunjayi Bharat," read the resolution.

In another resolution passed at the meeting, the VHP appealed to the central government to soon enact "a strong law against religious conversions so that Bharat can be free from this anti-national, anti-Hindu and anti-humanitarian agenda."

"The central board of trustees and governing council of the VHP is confident that the Government of Bharat shall definitely complete this long pending work too," read the resolution, which also called upon the Hindu society to remain "ever watchful about the conversion conspiracies and put a stop to it through all constitutional measures." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VHP temples temple government control
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp