STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for food: Rahul Gandhi slams government

Rahul's attack came over a media report which claimed that during the coronavirus period, even the middle-class Indians were forced to line up for rations.

Published: 19th July 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government, saying "your hunger for power" has left lakhs craving for foodgrains.

His attack came over a media report which claimed that during the coronavirus period, even the middle-class Indians were forced to line up for rations.

"Your hunger for power has left lakhs craving for food grains -- You did nothing, but gave 'jumlas' everyday," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag 'JumlaJeevi'.

PM Modi had coined 'aandolan jeevi' to target those who thrive on protests.

The Congress uses the term to hit back at the Modi government.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, in a follow up to his tweet from Friday in which he had asked people what they were reading these days, said, "Thank you for some superb book recommendations."

"Here is one I absolutely love," Gandhi said and shared the cover of the book 'The Unfettered Mind' by Takuan Soho, translated from Japanese into English by William Scott Wilson.

The Unfettered Mind is a three-part treatise on Buddhist philosophy and martial arts written in the 17th century by Soho, a Japanese monk.

Gandhi on Friday signalled a shift in his social media outreach, going from mostly commentative to conversational with this simple poser: "I'm wondering what you guys are reading these days?" Gandhi's communication on Twitter and maybe other social media platforms is set for a makeover and will get more interactive in the days to come, party insiders had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp