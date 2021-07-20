STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

100 per cent pass percentage in Bengal Board Class 10 examination

The Madhyamik Pariksha could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in class 9 exams and internal assessments.

Published: 20th July 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board Class 10 examination result was declared on Tuesday with a record 100 per cent pass percentage and 90 per cent of the students securing more than 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method.

The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) examination could not be held this year due to the pandemic situation and the evaluation was based on the candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 per cent pass of candidates is an all time record.

Last year's pass percentage was 86.34 per cent.

Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the COVID- 19 situation improves but in that situation this result won't be valid any more.

Around 10 lakh students secured 60 per cent or more marks in the new evaluation method.

At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year's Madhyamik Pariksha.

Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying first rank, Ganguly said "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in past."

The number of girl students was higher than boys this year.

While 6,13,849 females were slated to sit for the papers, the number of males was 4,65,850.

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were slated to sit for the exam this year but due to COVID pandemic the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts.

By typing their date of birth and registration numbers the candidates can access the scoresheet from www.wbbse.wb.gov.in, https://wbresults.nic.in, www.exametic.com and some other websites.

The schools can collect marksheet from 49 camps of the board from Tuesday and from schools only parents will be given the mark sheets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Board Class 10 examination Madhyamik Pariksha
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp