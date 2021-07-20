STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan Army chief to visit India, meet NSA Ajit Doval and General Naravane

However, the visit of Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Acquisition and Technical Planning has been postponed.

Published: 20th July 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, the country’s army chief is slated to come to India on a three-day visit beginning July 27, during which he is expected to meet important officials of the security establishment.

Sources said General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai of Afghanistan National Army (ANA) will be meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and India’s army chief General MM Naravane, among others, during his stay in the country till July 29.

Ahmadzai’s visit holds significance given the recent successes of the Taliban fighters in expanding their territorial control by defeating the Afghan government forces. 

The Taliban fighters and the Afghanistan security forces have been locked in pitched battles since the US began withdrawal of troops from the warn-torn country.

The Taliban claims control over more than 50 per cent of the total districts. 

In the past, Kabul has sought weapons from India, which has transferred four attack (Mi-24) helicopters and 3 Light Utility Helicopters (Cheeta) to the Afghan forces in past few years. 

India has also been focusing on welfare activities and capacity building of the ANA with its officer cadets training in Indian military academies.

India has invested around $3 billion in various infrastructure projects, including building of roads, dams and Parliament building, among others, in Afghanistan.

The deteriorating security scenario is a cause of concern for New Delhi, which recently evacuated 50 staff and security personnel from its Kandahar consulate in the wake of intense fighting, though the MEA said it was a  temporary move. 

