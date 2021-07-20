Assam: Senior IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika suspended for foreign visits without approval

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Tuesday suspended a Deputy Inspector General of Police with immediate effect for his numerous foreign visits since 2011 without obtaining prior permission from the government.

A notification issued by the Home and Political Affairs Department said that senior IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika had flouted government guidelines on several occasions. "…The Governor of Assam, in exercise of powers conferred by the clauses of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Sri Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect," the notification stated.

It added that the headquarters of Hazarika would be the office of Director General of Police and he would not leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the Secretary, Assam Home and Political Affairs Department.