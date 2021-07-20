Chhattisgarh: Maoists abduct seven youths for allegedly appearing in police recruitment drive

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) has allegedly abducted seven local youths from Kunded at Jagargunda in Sukma district, about 500 km south of Raipur.

According to the reports, the rebels, suspecting that the youths had appeared for the police recruitment test, took them away at some unknown location.

Four elderly residents who had gone from Jagargunda to negotiate with the Maoists are yet to return.

"Few villagers from Kunded village had gone to attend some social gathering (perhaps marriage ceremony) couple of days ago. They are yet to return to their homes. We are trying to ascertain the veracity of the information about them being taken captive by the Maoists," Sunderraj P, Bastar zone inspector general of police told The New Indian Express.

The Bastar police are gathering details about the whereabouts of the missing youths.

Sukma is among the seven Maoist affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.