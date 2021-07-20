Covid: Rajasthan health minister says 1st two waves 'controlled', urges caution to prevent a 3rd

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Tuesday said the state has managed to "control" the first and the second waves of coronavirus, but urged people to strictly follow health guidelines to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

He was speaking after the foundation-laying ceremony for the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) near Bairwa Basti of Kishanpole Assembly constituency under the National Urban Health Mission.

"We have controlled the first and the second waves of coronavirus in the state but still the threat of coronavirus is not over. There is fear of a third wave, so I call upon the people to strictly follow the coronavirus protocol, including wearing of masks while leaving the house, washing hands frequently and avoiding crowded places," Sharma said in a statement.

He said the UPHC will be built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh within six months. The health minister said that with the construction of the UPHC, medical facilities including diagnosis, treatment, medicines, vaccination etc will be accessible to the nearby population, especially the people residing in the slums, free of cost.