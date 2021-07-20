STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Illegal Rohingya migrants pose threat to national security: Modi government tells Lok Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai's written reply came in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, Golforaj Begum, a 54-year-old Rohingya refugee, sits at the Kutupalong refugee camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Representational image of a Rohingya refugee (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Illegal Rohingya migrants pose a threat to national security and there are reports that some of them have indulged in illegal activities, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai's written reply came in response to a question by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member Ritesh Pandey.

"Illegal migrants (including Rohingyas) pose a threat to the national security.

There are reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities," he said.

The minister said a writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, praying not to deport Rohingyas from India.

"The matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court. However, no stay has been granted by the court on the deportation of the Rohingyas," he said.

Rai said India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon.

All foreign nationals, including refuge seekers, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and The Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules and orders made thereunder.

"Foreign nationals who enter into the country without valid travel documents or whose travel documents expire while staying in India are treated as illegal migrants and are dealt as per the existing legal provisions," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohingya Lok Sabha Nityanand Rai'
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp