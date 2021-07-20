STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RT-PCR report must for flyers coming to Bengal if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Published: 20th July 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: All passengers flying to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights, will have to produce either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a COVID-19 negative (RT-PCR) test report, the state government wrote to the civil aviation ministry on Monday.

The decision will be implemented with immediate effect, West Bengal Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Civil Aviation secretary PS Kharola.

Passengers need to produce proof of their full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report at the time of boarding.

The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

Meanwhile, there was no COVID-19 death in the city while three fatalities each were reported in Darjeeling and Paschim Medinipur on Monday, the health department said.

A total of 12 COVID-19 deaths were registered in the state on Monday pushing the coronavirus death toll to cross the 18k-mark to reach 18,011, it said.

At least 666 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state which increased the caseload to 15,18,847.

In the last 24 hours, 1,006 recoveries were reported in the state which improved the discharge rate to 97.97 per cent.

So far, 14,88,077 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

At present, there are 12,759 active cases in the state.

Since Sunday, 40,391 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 1,51,78,563.

On Monday, 3,18,805 people were inoculated in the state, a health department official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Airport Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccination RT-PCR
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp