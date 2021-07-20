STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technologically adept MP teen held for blackmail racket using obscene videos

A probe began after a 21-year-old man approached police claiming a woman named Priyanka had recorded his nude video through Whatsapp and was demanding money.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:43 AM

By PTI

SINGRAULI (MP): A 15-year-old boy was nabbed in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly blackmailing people with obscene videos using Whatsapp chats as well as a banned app, police said on Monday.

A probe began after a 21-year-old man approached police claiming a woman named Priyanka had recorded his nude video through Whatsapp and was demanding money, Morwa police station in charge Manish Tripathi said.

"The complainant also said a 15-year-old boy in the vicinity was good with software related matters and would help people in stopping the spread of such videos. The teen, however, said he could not help police in this case. A probe soon zeroed in on the teen as the one indulging in blackmail using obscene videos. He was also making money from people by promising to stop the dissemination of such videos," he said.

"He said he had downloaded a banned app by showing his location as the United Arab Emirates. He then made a fake ID in the name of Priyanka and started his blackmail racket. He used to ask money in cryptocurrency, allegedly to buy software from the dark web. The boy has used the phone numbers of other countries to make 14 fake Whatsapp IDs," the official said.

The boy has been sent to a juvenile shelter home in Rewa by the court, the official informed.

Comments

