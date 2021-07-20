STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Sidhu's elevation as Punjab unit chief, Congress centre of gravity shifts by 5 km in Patiala

After spending the morning in Patiala amid a steady flow of supporters and well-wishers, Sidhu left for Chandigarh and called on the newly-elected working president Kuljit Singh Nagra in Mohali. 

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu was elevated as the Punjab Congress chief, the power centre in Patiala shifted by around 5 km from the New Moti Bagh Palace – residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh – to Yadavindra Colony, the parental house of Sidhu. Stating that his journey has just begun, Sidhu on Monday said he would fulfill the Jittega Punjab mission of Congress.

After spending the morning in Patiala amid a steady flow of supporters and well-wishers, Sidhu left for Chandigarh and called on the newly-elected working president Kuljit Singh Nagra in Mohali. 

Later, he met Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon and the outgoing Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

After a series of courtesy calls, he chaired a meeting of around 30 MLAs at the residence of minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa. 

After the meeting, he met former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. He was accompanied by MLAs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Kulbir Zira. 

“On Wednesday, Sidhu will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar along with party MLAs,” said Zira.

When asked about resolution to the differences between Amarinder and Sidhu, Warring said, “CM Amarinder is our very senior leader we respect him. The differences will be sorted out.” 

Soon after his elevation on Sunday night, Sidhu had visited Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala and offered prayers.

On the other hand Amarinder Singh reached his official residence from his farm house and held a meeting with a few cabinet ministers and 40  MLAs.

An MLA, who was with Sidhu in the morning, also attended the meeting convened by the chief minister.

Sidhu had shifted base to Patiala from Amritsar in February amid escalating tension with Amarinder Singh. 

Thanking the Gandhis for making him the state unit chief, Sidhu tweeted: "Today, to work further for the same dream & strengthen the invincible fort of @INCIndia, Punjab. I am grateful to Hon’ble Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji, Shri @RahulGandhi Ji & Smt @priyankagandhi Ji for bestowing their faith in me & giving me this pivotal responsibility."
 

