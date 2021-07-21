STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination: Two UP villages achieve 100 per cent first dose target

At the villages, Kharela and Nota in Jhansi, all residents, who are eligible for the vaccine, have been administered the first dose, authorities said on Tuesday.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JHANSI: Two villages here have witnessed considerable progress in the fight against Covid with all the residents above the age of 18 having received the first jab of the vaccine against the virus, authorities said on Tuesday.

"All 310 eligible beneficiaries of Kharela village have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. On the directions of the state government, the district administration has managed to successfully help its villagers in overcoming their vaccine hesitancy," Jhansi District Magistrate (DM) Adra Wamsi told PTI.

The village situated in Moth block has a population of around 568, he said.

"We do congratulate the entire village, its surveillance team, health department, ASHA, ANM, panchayat raj department, revenue department, SHGs and local FPOs for this achievement," he said The cluster model approach adopted by the administration worked well in these villages along with the community participation, he said adding that the administration ensured that there was no wastage of the vaccine.

"We faced a lot of resistance initially from villages due to lack of awareness. Then we asked the surveillance committees to run awareness campaigns in the village. The members of surveillance committees went from door-to-door and told about the benefits of vaccines and encouraged them to get vaccinated," said Wamsi.

Woman village head Sangeeta Yadav said: "In view of the threat of the third wave, this was an important step taken by the villagers for their safety."

Few days ago Nota village that falls under the Bangra block of the district, became the first village to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target with all its 2,447 eighteen plus inhabitants getting the first jab.

