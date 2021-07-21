STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang-rape victim denied treatment in Meghalaya, forced to travel 75 km

South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi S said the girl was in shock although physically fine.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The police in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district are moving a court against a doctor for denying treatment to a minor gang-rape victim citing jurisdictional issues.

The action of the doctor forced the 14-year-old girl to travel 75 km for treatment in another hospital. The police said they were taking up the matter with the government as well as a court.

“There are two aspects to it. One is the administrative decision. So, we are taking up the matter with the government. The second is the legal aspect. As such, we are moving the court. If the court says the doctor’s action is a cognisable offence, we will register a case (against him),” South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi S told this newspaper.

He said the girl was in shock although physically fine. The police arrested all the four accused, he added.

Following the incident at Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills, the victim was rescued by the police and taken to the government-run Civil Hospital at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills district.

The doctor there refused treatment on the grounds that the crime was committed in another district.

