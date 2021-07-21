STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati diary

The Assam Medical College and Hospital will get 100 ICU beds from the Yuvraj Singh Foundation.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Assam hosp to get 100 beds from Yuvraj foundation
The Assam Medical College and Hospital will get 100 ICU beds from the Yuvraj Singh Foundation. The Dibrugarh-based AMCH had signed an MoU with the foundation for setting up a 100-bed pediatric ICU. The foundation is funded by cricketer Yuvraj Singh. It will provide the beds in two installments of 50 each, AMCH Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said. He said 20 beds would have ventilator. From April 1 to June 26 this year, 34,606 children (up to 18 years) were infected by Covid in Assam. Thirty-four of them had died.

Sarma government incentivises sports achievements
Sportspersons in the state may have a reason to aim for excellence. The government has decided to recruit them if they excel at national level. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said not just those winning medals at the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, even those who win a medal representing the state at the national level will also get government jobs. The government said sportspersons, who had represented the state in the past and won medals, would be provided with a monthly pension of `10,000. Earlier this year, ace athlete Hima Das was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at IAAF World Under-20 championships.

1,338 scholars get degrees from IIT-G
Altogether 1,338 students received their degrees during the 23rd convocation of IIT, Guwahati, which was held online. The list includes four who received joint degrees with Gifu University, Japan. The graduates included 649 B.Tech and B.Des students, 175 PhD students and 518 Master degree students. Delivering the Convocation address, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said, “The only instrument you have to remember is performance; performance leads to recognition and recognition leads to respect.” 

Drinkers await promised home delivery of liquor
With movement curtailed due to Covid-induced curfew, the drinkers in the city are eagerly awaiting home delivery of liquor. Recently, the Cabinet allowed liquor’s online sale, purchase and home delivery in the city for a month on a trial basis. However, the same has not been implemented yet. The drinkers are not happy. “We welcome the government’s decision on liquor’s online sale, purchase and home delivery. We urge the government to implement it as early as possible. Once implemented, it will help us consume it without taking any Covid risk,” a drinker said requesting anonymity. Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said Covid was spreading in some parts from liquor joints.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp