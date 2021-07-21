Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Assam hosp to get 100 beds from Yuvraj foundation

The Assam Medical College and Hospital will get 100 ICU beds from the Yuvraj Singh Foundation. The Dibrugarh-based AMCH had signed an MoU with the foundation for setting up a 100-bed pediatric ICU. The foundation is funded by cricketer Yuvraj Singh. It will provide the beds in two installments of 50 each, AMCH Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said. He said 20 beds would have ventilator. From April 1 to June 26 this year, 34,606 children (up to 18 years) were infected by Covid in Assam. Thirty-four of them had died.

Sarma government incentivises sports achievements

Sportspersons in the state may have a reason to aim for excellence. The government has decided to recruit them if they excel at national level. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said not just those winning medals at the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games, even those who win a medal representing the state at the national level will also get government jobs. The government said sportspersons, who had represented the state in the past and won medals, would be provided with a monthly pension of `10,000. Earlier this year, ace athlete Hima Das was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at IAAF World Under-20 championships.

1,338 scholars get degrees from IIT-G

Altogether 1,338 students received their degrees during the 23rd convocation of IIT, Guwahati, which was held online. The list includes four who received joint degrees with Gifu University, Japan. The graduates included 649 B.Tech and B.Des students, 175 PhD students and 518 Master degree students. Delivering the Convocation address, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said, “The only instrument you have to remember is performance; performance leads to recognition and recognition leads to respect.”

Drinkers await promised home delivery of liquor

With movement curtailed due to Covid-induced curfew, the drinkers in the city are eagerly awaiting home delivery of liquor. Recently, the Cabinet allowed liquor’s online sale, purchase and home delivery in the city for a month on a trial basis. However, the same has not been implemented yet. The drinkers are not happy. “We welcome the government’s decision on liquor’s online sale, purchase and home delivery. We urge the government to implement it as early as possible. Once implemented, it will help us consume it without taking any Covid risk,” a drinker said requesting anonymity. Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said Covid was spreading in some parts from liquor joints.

