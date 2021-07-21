Maoists release all seven villagers abducted in Chhattisgarh's Sukma 

By PTI

RAIPUR: Seven people, who were allegedly abducted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district a few days back, have been released and they have safely returned to their village, police said on Wednesday.

Before releasing them, the rebels warned the villagers "not to support police or development works" in the area, the police said.

"These people reached their village Kunded under Jagargunda police station limits on Tuesday night and all of them are safe," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

On July 18, Maoists had forcefully taken the seven people along with them towards Puvarti village, the native place of dreaded Maoist commander Hidma, and allegedly kept them in captivity, he said.

When they did not return, a group of villagers from the area went into the forest in search of them.

After being alerted, the police swung into action and launched a search for these people, the official said.

Meanwhile, local representatives of tribal communities were also contacted and they issued an appeal in the media, asking the ultras to release the abducted villagers, he said.

"With the growing pressure from police and appeals made by local tribal leaders, Naxals had to set them free," the official said.

The police will record statements of the abducted villagers, he added.