STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No COVID-19 patient died due to oxygen shortage in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Hospitals in the state treated over 8.5 lakh patients during the second wave. Of these, 8.5 lakh patients went home after recovering, the chief minister said.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: No coronavirus patient died in Gujarat on account of shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani claimed on Wednesday.

The Union government told the Rajya Sabha the day before that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were "specifically reported" by the states and Union Territories during the second wave this year.

"Not a single coronavirus patient died due to lack of oxygen in Gujarat. Hospitals in the state treated over 8.5 lakh patients during the second wave. Of these, 8.5 lakh patients went home after recovering," the chief minister told reporters in Junagadh when asked about the controversy.

"We had designated several hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.Not a single hospital reported any death due to shortage of oxygen.We had made adequate arrangements for oxygen supply. Opposition parties are misleading people with false allegations," Rupani added.

On Tuesday, the Congress had accused Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar of misleading Parliament by giving "false information" that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage.

Earlier in the day, health ministers of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra too denied that any patient died in their states on account of oxygen supply at hospitals running out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay rupani gujarat covid deaths oxygen shortage
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp