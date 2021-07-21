STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP woman critical after doctors leave cloth inside her stomach during cesarean

Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college has formed a three-member inquiry team, which has been asked to give its report at the earliest.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Representational Imgae

By PTI

HAHJAHANPUR: Doctors at Government Medical College here have been accused of leaving a cloth in the stomach of a pregnant woman during a cesarean operation in January this year.

The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in a serious condition, is said to be on a ventilator.

Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college has formed a three-member inquiry team, which has been asked to give its report at the earliest.

According to a complaint by Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station, his wife Neelam (in her 30s) had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a cloth was left in her stomach, said college Principal Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday.

He said as soon as he received the complaint, he formed an inquiry committee, comprising Dr Archana, Dr Vibhor Kumar and Nursing Superintendent Sandesh Kumar.

He said legal action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the report.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband told reporters that after the birth of their daughter, his wife used to complain of stomach pain.

With no relief from treatment by private doctors, he said he got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur where a CT scan revealed that a cloth had been left behind in her stomach and it was removed through an operation.

She was later admitted to the Lucknow trauma centre after her condition did not improve, he said.

The woman's father, Radheshyam, over the phone said her condition is critical.

She has been kept on a ventilator, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Doctors cesarean
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp