FIR against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other cops on charges of extortion

According to the complaint, Jain and Punamia had conspired with police officials and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some cases against him

Published: 22nd July 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crore from a builder to withdraw cases against him, an official said on Thursday.

Based on the builder's complaint, the case was registered at the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, he said, without specifying more details.

Two of the builder's partners, Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia, have been arrested in the case, he said.

According to the complaint, Jain and Punamia had conspired with police officials and demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some cases against him, he said.

The builder had named former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh along with others in his complaint, the official said.

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner and transferred as the DG-Home Guard in March this year after the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

