STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gehlot asks Modi to increase beneficiary limit of National Food Security Scheme

The chief minister said in the last 10 years, the population of all the states of the country has increased and many families have come under the purview of food security.

Published: 22nd July 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to increase the limit of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) on the basis of present population instead of the 2011 census.

The chief minister said in the last 10 years, the population of all the states of the country has increased and many families have come under the purview of food security.

In order to ensure the food security of such needy families, it is necessary to re-fix the ceiling of food security according to the estimated population of 2021.

In his letter, Gehlot wrote that under the food security scheme in the state, the ceiling of 4,46,00,000 people has been set by the Government of India on the basis of the 2011 census.

For these beneficiaries, 2,30,882 metric tonnes of food grains are being allocated per month.

In the last 10 years, a large number of families have become eligible for NFSA, he said.

According to a statement, the chief minister has urged the Centre to provide food security to 74 lakh more people in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot PM Modi NFSA
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp