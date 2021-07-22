STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC asks Centre to supply enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate MP's entire adults by September-end

The second dose can also be administered as per the priorities fixed with reference to people already vaccinated with the first dose, it stated.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Centre to supply enough COVID-19 vaccines to the state to ensure that the entire adult population in the region gets at least one dose by September-end.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammed Rafiq and Justice Satyendra Kumar Singh made the observation on Monday while hearing in a suo motu case about the state government's preparedness in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, senior advocate Naman Nagrath told PTI on Thursday.

"This court in this connection requires the Central government to ensure supply of vaccines in sufficient quantity to Madhya Pradesh, keeping in view the required demand of 1.5 crore vaccines per month regularly, so that the target of vaccination of first dose to all people in the 18 plus population in the state is achieved by the end of September," the bench said.

The second dose can also be administered as per the priorities fixed with reference to people already vaccinated with the first dose, it stated.

The court's observation came after the National Health Mission's Madhya Pradesh managing director Chhavi Bhardwaj submitted that the Centre had supplied approximately 37 lakh vaccine doses in May, 54 lakh doses in June and by July 19, the state had received approximately 60 lakh doses, which is likely to increase to 70 lakh by the end of the month.

Bhardwaj further stated that they are expecting the supply to increase to one crore by the end of August, as both vaccine makers  Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd  were progressively increasing their manufacturing capacity.

The state will require 40 lakh vaccine doses per week on an average and 1.

50 crore doses per month to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination of the entire adult population of the state by the end of September, she said.

Senior counsel Nagrath said the case has been listed for next hearing on August 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court COVID-19 vaccine Madhya Pradesh Vaccination Madhya Pradesh coronavirus COVID vaccine COVID-19
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp