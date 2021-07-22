STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Income department raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

Official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Representational Purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Extensive searches have begun at multiple premises of the country's prominent media house, the Dainik Bhaskar Group at multiple locations in at least four states.

The searches which started at residential premises and offices of the premier media group are happening in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to informed sources, the searches are underway in MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @khogensingh1 @gsvasu_TNIE

According to informed sources, the raids are underway at multiple locations in Bhopal and Indore (MP), including residential premises of the owners/promoters of the Group in Bhopal, besides its main offices and press in the Press Complexes of Bhopal and Indore.

Searches are also underway at group's premises in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai among other locations.
Sources added that the searches are happening based on specific inputs of tax evasion by the media group, which not only has around 60 editions of its flagship Dainik Bhaskar newspaper brand across multiple states of Central, West, East and Northern India, but also has major investments in power, real estate and education sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dainik Bhaskar DA Income Tax Raid
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp