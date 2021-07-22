Inland Vessels Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Introducing the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, newly appointed Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the bill seeks to provide safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo and prevention of pollution that may be caused.

"The Inland Vessels Bill will promote economical and safe transportation... bring uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country," he said.

The Bill also seeks to bring in transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, strengthen procedures governing inland vessels their construction, survey, registration, manning and navigation.

Currently, 4,000 kms of inland waterways are operational in the country.