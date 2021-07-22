STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LeT terrorists infiltrate Jammu, city under high alert

Intelligence inputs claim three Lashkar terrorists have crossed the border, plans to stage attack targeting forces

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

Multiple sources confirmed that the forces are on high alert and have been asked to maintain a vigil around garrisons. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Security forces have been put on a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after multiple inputs about a possible attack targeting security forces amid Id-ul-Zuha. According to one of the intelligence inputs, terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba have succeeded in infiltrating into Jammu.

Multiple sources confirmed that the forces are on high alert and have been asked to maintain a vigil around garrisons. Quick Reaction Teams will stay prepared to deal with any contingencies. “In view of the credible inputs of infiltration into Jammu sector and the likelihood of target of security forces’ installations and moving convoys, no movement of vehicles and personnel outside garrisons (except in an emergency, duly approved by Station Commanders) was planned on 21 July,” the sources said.

“Credible inputs suggest that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have successfully infiltrated into our side from the RS Pura Sector, Jammu in the intervening night of 14/15 of July.” One of the terrorists got injured while trying to cross the International Border.

As per the assessment of the agencies, “The aim of the infiltrated group is to target vital installations in Satwari, in the coming days. Satwari is the area in proximity of the Jammu airport. There have also been warnings that the terrorists may install Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) on the Jammu Srinagar highway with an aim to target the forces.

“In view of the security alert, a high degree of vigilance will be observed for the next 48 hrs and all residents have been requested to avoid venturing outside the cantonment as a precautionary step,” sources added. Security forces based in Jammu have been the target of terrorists for the last few years with multiple attacks directed at them, including the June 27 drone attack.

