Maharashtra demands power for states to make or extend reservations

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has demanded that the Centre make changes to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution to give the right to respective state governments to extend the cap of reservations given to various communities.

The state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government had passed resolutions in the recently-concluded Monsoon session, urging the Centre to delegate the right to give and modify reservations to respective states governments.

Maratha is a very significant community in terms of electoral politics. They account for 35 per cent of the state’s population. Congress minister and chairman of cabinet sub-committee for Maratha reservations Ashok Chavan said he is in Delhi to raise the issue in the ongoing session of Parliament.

He said the Supreme Court has ruled that the power to make reservations lies with the Centre. Therefore the Centre must give reservation for the Marathas or make changes to the 102nd amendment and allow the states to do so.