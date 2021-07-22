STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra leaders angry over Centre's decision to not share OBC data 

Maharashtra’s OBC leaders on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its decision not to share OBC population data with Maharashtra government. 

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s OBC leaders on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its decision not to share OBC population data with Maharashtra government. The data is being sought to allow the Maharashtra government to determine the quantum of reservation for the OBC community in the local bodies.   

Vijay Wadettiwar, an OBC leader and a Congress minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s government alleged that the BJP-led Central government does not want the OBCs to get reservations in the local body elections. He called the Centre move “anti-OBC”.

He said the BJP-led Central government has clarified its stance on the question of OBC reservations in the local bodies. “It is now clear that the BJP is against giving reservations to OBCs in the local bodies,” the Congress minister said.

The apex court had directed the state government to appoint a commission to determine the population of the OBC communities and their backwardness, based on which quotas can be fixed for them. However, OBC leaders say, this means no seat is going to be reserved for the OBC community in the upcoming local body elections as it would take time for the government to collect population data.  

“If the state government starts the survey now, it will take time to collect information. Besides, amid the pandemic, it will be difficult to conduct door to door survey. The Centre has data, but don’t want to share it,” NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC data Maharashtra centre OBC community
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp