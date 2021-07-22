STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra rains: 6,000 passengers stranded as train services disrupted on Konkan Railway route

So far, nine trains have been regulated due to disruption of services on the route.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra rains

Commuters wade through a flooded road after heavy rain at Bhiwandi in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday after a river overflowed following heavy rains in the area, officials said.

So far, nine trains have been regulated due to disruption of services on the route, they said.

Regulating trains means they have been either rerouted, short-terminated or cancelled.

Konkan Railway officals said these trains were at safe locations on different stations and the passengers in them were also safe and they were being provided food and water.

Water level at the Vashishti river bridge between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri has risen above the danger mark after the heavy downpour, an official said.

"In view of the safety of passengers, train services in this section are suspended temporarily," he said.

According to rail officials, 5,500-6,000 passengers were stranded in trains which were regulated at various stations on the Konkan Railway route.

The Konkan Railway informed that due to the flood situation at Chiplun, so far nine long-distance trains have been regulated.

Out of these, the Dadar-Sawantwadi special train was regulated at Chiplun station and the CSMT-Madgaon Janshatabdi special train at Khed station.

Konkan Railway spokesperson Girish Karandikar said passengers in these trains were safe.

Despite several challenges, the Konkan Railway was providing food and water to the stranded passengers, he said.

"We have made arrangements to provide tea, snacks and water to all the stranded passengers," Karandikar said.

This is the second disruption on the Konkan Railway route in the last few days. On July 19, train services on the route were suspended for a day due to seepage of water in the Old Goa tunnel near Panaji.

The Konkan Railway has a 756-km-long track from Roha near Mumbai to Thokur, located close to Mangaluru.

The route, spread across three states- Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka - is one of the challenging terrains, as it consists of many rivers, gorges and mountains.

Train services of the Central Railway in the Kasara Ghat section of Maharashtra's Thane district and near Lonavala hill town in Pune district adjoining Mumbai were also severely affected on Thursday after heavy rains caused flooding, washing out of tracks, boulder crashes and mudslides in that region, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konkan Railway Maharashtra Rains Maharashtra train services
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp