Man held for rape of minor Dalit girl in UP's Banda

The girl was taken to an agriculture field and allegedly raped her after forcibly making her consume liquor.

Published: 22nd July 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BANDA (Uttar Pradesh): A man was held for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a village located within the Naraini Kotwali police station limits of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Late on Tuesday night, when the girl was sleeping in her house, her neighbour Kaleem (24) took her to a nearby agriculture field and allegedly raped her after forcibly making her consume liquor, Circle Officer, Naraini, Nitin Kumar said.

A case was lodged under sections 328 (forced intoxication) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as also under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, the officer said.

Comments

