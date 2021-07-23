STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amaravati land deals: Andhra government withdraws plea in SC against HC order

The state government told a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari that it will approach the High Court.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Andhra Pradesh government Thursday withdrew from the Supreme Court its plea challenging the High Court order which had stayed the SIT probe into alleged irregularities in the land deals in Amaravati during the previous TDP regime.

The state government told a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari that it will approach the High Court.

The state government had told the top court on March 5 that it was agreeable to a court-monitored CBI probe into alleged irregularities in land transactions during shifting of the state capital to Amaravati.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had constituted the 10-member SIT to conduct a comprehensive investigation into various alleged irregularities, particularly the land deals in the Amaravati Capital Region, during the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by AP government through advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki against last year’s September 15 order of the high court.

On November 25 last year, the top court had stayed the high court direction restraining the media from publishing news regarding an FIR lodged on alleged irregularities in land transactions in Amaravati.

It had however refused to stay the other directions of the high court including the stay on probe into the FIR in the matter.

The apex court had on July 19 dismissed six appeals filed by the AP government challenging the high court order quashing FIRs against private buyers of plots at Amravati. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Supreme Court Amaravati land deals CBI
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp