STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on July 24

'The results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24, at 3.00 pm,' board Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Published: 23rd July 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CISCE will announce results for class 10 and 12 on July 24, board Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

"The results of the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) examinations will be declared on Saturday, July 24 at 3 PM. The results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS," said Arathoon.

The Tabulation Registers will be made available for Schools through the CAREERS Portal.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board.

Arathoon informed that unlike previous years option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available this year as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, if any.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he said.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 CISCE
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp