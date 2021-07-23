STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Rajasthan government approves reopening of educational institutions from August

Published: 23rd July 2021 09:41 AM

Image of a classroom used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has given in-principle approval to reopen schools and other educational institutions from next month, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Schools in the state will reopen on August 2.

Also, the government has decided to conduct regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

According to the statement, the state cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has agreed in-principle to make regular recruitment of computer instructors for schools and to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state for teaching work Many other decisions, including approval of Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rules-2021 and amendment in various service rules, were taken in the meeting.

After the meeting, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "In the Cabinet meeting held today, it has been decided to open all the schools in the state from August 2."

However, it was not yet clear schools of which classes are going to open.

According to the statement, the Council of Ministers decided that regular recruitment would now be done for the new cadre of computer instructors as per the budget announcement made by the chief minister.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on opening various educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities for teaching work.

The Council of Ministers sought the opinion of expert doctors.

It was agreed in-principle in the Council of Ministers that it would be appropriate to open educational institutions, following Covid protocol and taking all precautions.

In this regard, the date announcement and standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued separately.

Along with this, Rajasthan Jan Aadhaar Authority Rule-2021 was approved for effective implementation of the Jan Aadhaar Scheme.

In the meeting, the draft of amendment in the Rajasthan Tourism Business (Facilitation and Regulation) Act-2010 was approved.

The cabinet also approved amendment in the Rajasthan Computer and Subordinate Services Rules-1992 for appointment to the post of Information Assistant.

The state on Thursday recorded 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, pushing the tally to 9,53,462 and the death toll to 8,952.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jaipur and four from Udaipur, besides other cities.

A total of 9,44,150 persons have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 360.

