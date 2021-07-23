STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks with Rajnath Singh over Maharashtra flood situation

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Aseem Gupta has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination with the Defense Ministry, the statement added.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation firefighters during a rescue operation after heavy rain in Kolhapur

Municipal Corporation firefighters during a rescue operation after heavy rain in Kolhapur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the worsening flood situation in the state.

Singh assured the help of defense forces in the rescue and relief operations, a statement by Pawar's office said.

Army and Navy teams have already been deployed in the state.

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Aseem Gupta has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination with the Defense Ministry, the statement added.

District guardian ministers and local elected representatives have been asked to stay put in the flood-hit districts till the situation is normal.

Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare, Ratnagiri guardian minister Anil Parab, Sindhudurg guardian minister Uday Samant, Satara guardian minister Balasaheb Patil and all MLAs from these areas have been asked to remain available to participate in and oversee the rescue and relief operations, the release said.

Heavy rains are battering the coastal Konkan and parts of Western Maharashtra for the last two days.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Maharashtra Rains Ajit Pawar
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp