STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Films do not contain explicitly sexual acts': Raj Kundra moves HC against arrest

As per section 41A, the police may, in cases where arrest is not warranted, issue summons to the accused person and record his or her statement.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Businessman Raj Kundra on Friday challenged before the Bombay High Court his arrest in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, saying these videos might be described as "lascivious" but do not show "explicit sexual acts".

Kundra (45), the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai Police.

A magistrate's court remanded him in police custody till July 27.

The petition sought quashing of the lower court's order.

The magistrate's order sending him in police custody violated the law as serving a notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (before arrest) is mandatory, especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

ALSO READ | Porn films case: Court extends Raj Kundra's police remand till July 27

As per section 41A, the police may, in cases where the arrest is not warranted, issue summons to the accused person and record his or her statement.

The material which the police claim to be pornographic did not "depict direct explicit sexual acts and sexual intercourse but shows material in the form of short movies which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best", Kundra's plea contended.

Hence section 67A of the Information Technology Act (publishing sexually explicit content) cannot be invoked, and at the most it would attract section 67 (publishing lascivious content), it said.

On July 19, 2021, the police carried out a search at his office and requested him to go to the police station to record statement, Kundra said.

ALSO READ | Raj Kundra's arrest: Actor and wife Shilpa Shetty shares post on 'surviving challenges'

"The respondent (police) arrested the petitioner in the police station where he was called under the garb of recording his statement," the plea alleged.

After his arrest, Kundra was asked to sign a notice issued under section 41A of CrPC which he refused to do, it claimed.

Further, the sections under which he is booked do not prescribe a sentence of more than seven years in jail, so his arrest, without prior notice under section 41 A, "is completely illegal", the petition said.

When the First Information Report (FIR) was registered in February 2021, he was not even named as accused, Kundra said, adding that a charge sheet was filed in the case in April and several other accused are now out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Kundra Raj Kundra arrest Raj Kundra Porn Case Mumbai police Mumbai court
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp